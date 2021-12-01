The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

Home Depot stock opened at $400.61 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $416.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.02. The company has a market cap of $418.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

