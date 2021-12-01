Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $393.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $294.78 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.