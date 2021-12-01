Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.0% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.94. 64,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,749,215. The stock has a market cap of $375.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.14. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.55 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,387 shares of company stock worth $8,812,550. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

