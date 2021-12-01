Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $72,295.00

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Alliance Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $868,553.06 and $72,295.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001523 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alliance Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00071840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00095656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.06 or 0.08004905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,883.60 or 0.99877583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alliance Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alliance Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.