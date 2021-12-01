Unido EP (UDO) Price Tops $0.21

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Unido EP has a market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00071840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00095656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.06 or 0.08004905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,883.60 or 0.99877583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,905,234 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

