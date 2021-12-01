Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.00.

A number of research firms have commented on RBA. TD Securities cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of RBA stock traded down C$1.00 on Wednesday, hitting C$85.71. 175,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,872. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 44.29. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$64.17 and a twelve month high of C$94.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$415.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$410.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

