Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.13

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. Maro has a total market capitalization of $62.82 million and $2.07 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00236785 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00087441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,165,612 coins and its circulating supply is 499,140,457 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

