Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Post $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Fiserv posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on FISV shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 201,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,377. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 21,934 shares worth $2,286,829. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.1% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

