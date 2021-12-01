$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.15. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of THS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.44. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

