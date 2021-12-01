DeFi Yield Protocol Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and $1.26 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00071840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00095656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.06 or 0.08004905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,883.60 or 0.99877583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002695 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,635,937 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

