Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SPXSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF remained flat at $$216.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.76 and a 200 day moving average of $197.15. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $152.20 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

