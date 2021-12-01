JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $$25.71 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

