Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Grows By 90.7%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the October 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,328. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

