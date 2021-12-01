Cadre (CDRE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cadre (NYSE: CDRE) recently:

11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Cadre had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CDRE stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,437. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Get Cadre Holdings Inc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.