Cadre (CDRE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cadre (NYSE: CDRE) recently:
- 11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Cadre had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CDRE stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,437. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $22.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.
