iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Down 44.5% in November

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the October 31st total of 260,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,193. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average is $73.05.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,271 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,105,000 after purchasing an additional 761,166 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.