Piper Sandler Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $365.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zscaler from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.03.

Shares of ZS traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $350.95. The company had a trading volume of 31,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,251. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of -182.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler has a one year low of $143.40 and a one year high of $376.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total transaction of $692,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,155,421 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

