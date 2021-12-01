SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $23.89. 4,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,675. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $65,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

