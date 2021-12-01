The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. 13,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33.

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,518.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,708,947. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3,037.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 54.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

