Brokerages Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.81. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. 51,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,802. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

