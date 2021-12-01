Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $7.21 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.