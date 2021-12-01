The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.59.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $144.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $263.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.76 and its 200-day moving average is $174.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $143.11 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.