$3.62 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the highest is $3.66 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.93 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

VFC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $71.79. 117,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. V.F. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in V.F. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

