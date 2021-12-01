Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $1.06. Targa Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,484. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 2.92. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

