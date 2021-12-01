SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in November

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS SICRF remained flat at $$136.00 during trading on Wednesday. SimCorp A/S has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.70.

Get SimCorp A/S alerts:

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of SimCorp A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated system, which provides multi-asset class support across the investment value chain; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for SimCorp A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SimCorp A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.