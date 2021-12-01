Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Down 33.8% in November

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIO traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,530. Q BioMed has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.
About Q BioMed
