Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.15. The company had a trading volume of 74,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $115.36 and a 1 year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

