NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 293.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 308,297 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $85,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 291.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA by 306.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 232,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $48,162,000 after acquiring an additional 175,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $326.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.55. The company has a market cap of $816.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.