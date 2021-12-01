Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 670 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.07. The stock had a trading volume of 75,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,452. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

