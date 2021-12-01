Mithril (MITH) Reaches One Day Volume of $32.97 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $88.89 million and $32.97 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.85 or 0.00215852 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001080 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

