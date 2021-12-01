Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce earnings per share of ($2.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.67) and the lowest is ($2.41). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($6.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($7.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.73) to ($3.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 28,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after buying an additional 957,993 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,191,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,560,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

