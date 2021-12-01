Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.15 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce earnings per share of ($2.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.67) and the lowest is ($2.41). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($6.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($7.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.73) to ($3.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 28,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after buying an additional 957,993 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,191,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,560,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.