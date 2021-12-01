Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BZLFY. BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,371.50.

Shares of BZLFY stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $38.74. 17,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,208. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bunzl has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $39.32.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

