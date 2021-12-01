$15.52 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce $15.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $15.53 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $31.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $59.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.80 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,555 shares of company stock valued at $375,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNX stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.36. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $64.71 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.