UMB Bank N A MO Sells 4,880 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

