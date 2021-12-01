PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,694 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

