PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the October 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPERY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 59,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

