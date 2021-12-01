Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Grows By 107.1%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The European Equity Fund by 42.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The European Equity Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in The European Equity Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 251,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. 1,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,933. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39. The European Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

