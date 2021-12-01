Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s share price traded down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.95. 31,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 727,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gatos Silver by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Gatos Silver by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gatos Silver by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.