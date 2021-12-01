US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.56

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 169561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 209.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

