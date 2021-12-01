Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 116,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

