BitcoinHD 1-Day Volume Tops $1.37 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 3% against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00095484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.23 or 0.07998694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,021.35 or 1.00191875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

