Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives $95.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611,379. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

