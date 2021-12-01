POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

PNT stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

