Fundamentun LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded up $3.66 on Wednesday, reaching $164.33. 10,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,154. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.52 and a 200-day moving average of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.