ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 19,509 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.5% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,388,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

