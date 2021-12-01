Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $413.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce sales of $413.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $419.00 million and the lowest is $409.64 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $353.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.25.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.49. 40,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,186. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $106.56 and a 52 week high of $204.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after acquiring an additional 243,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after acquiring an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after acquiring an additional 143,392 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

