Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.01. Citrix Systems reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

CTXS traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.01. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $145.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

