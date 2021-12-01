Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,100 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the October 31st total of 971,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Eyenovia stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,088. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 75,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 161,011 shares of company stock worth $614,456. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.