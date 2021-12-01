GlobalBoost-Y Trading Down 14.5% This Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $699,181.46 and approximately $137.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,454.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,661.36 or 0.08113144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $211.14 or 0.00367492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.95 or 0.01004184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00083970 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.25 or 0.00404235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.91 or 0.00396678 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

