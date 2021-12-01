CryptoFlow One Day Volume Tops $712.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $158,635.56 and approximately $712.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00065201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00095963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,629.02 or 0.08056863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,632.80 or 1.00310552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021769 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

