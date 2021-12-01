Short Interest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Decreases By 35.3%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 608,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. 1,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,433. The firm has a market cap of $499.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.51. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

